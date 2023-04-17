Teen injured overinflating basketball as seen in viral challenge

The teenager suffered injuries to his hand, scratched both corneas and had partial hearing loss. (KSDK, MELISSA KRAEMER, RING.COM, CNN)
By KSDK Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:11 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - A Missouri teen ended up in the hospital while trying to recreate a video he saw on social media by overinflating a basketball.

Video shows 13-year-old Max Kraemer inflating a basketball in the yard outside his home in Ellisville, Missouri. Suddenly, the basketball exploded – with Max standing right over it.

“What was that noise? A gunshot? A firework?” said Max’s mother, Melissa Kraemer. “Almost like a bomb going off.”

Max was rushed to the hospital, where he and his mom found out his hand took the brunt of the injuries, but he also scratched both corneas and had partial hearing loss.

His mom says she thought it was an accident, but Max said he saw a viral challenge online that involves overinflating a basketball.

“He had a video of some friends who had done something similar,” she said.

Max says the social media feeds of teenagers are inundated with risky videos. He says those putting out these videos are trying to get content, followers, money and new stuff.

“It’s everywhere. You’ll see a lot of people doing every challenge, just trying to find new stuff to do,” he said.

Luckily, doctors say Max will fully heal from the incident. His mom hopes he’s learned life is full of consequences and that the risk isn’t worth the views.

“He was very scared. I think he’s still scared about what could have happened and how this could have gone down,” she said.

Experts say tweens and teens often don’t consider the real risks or consequences of such online stunts. Parents should talk to their kids about how the stunts might seem silly and fun but can go wrong and cause injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

