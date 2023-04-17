Spring soccer game in Loves Park features local athletes

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Four student athletes who used to play high school soccer locally make their return Sunday.

Sycamore’s Kierah Meier, East’s Jamie Ward, Freeport’s Maddie Macon and Guilford’s Reegan Kingpavong are all part of the NIU Huskies soccer team. They were all at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two in Loves Park to play Illinois State. The game was moved indoors to Loves Park because of the weather.

