Snowy spells to continue overnight, cold, windy Monday follows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just 24 hours ago, the Stateline was enjoying a fourth straight day of 80° temperatures, and there was a true feel of summer in the air.

How the tides have turned in a big, big way. Temperatures have fallen more than 40° since Saturday afternoon, and now snowflakes have entered the equation. By the time we wake up Monday morning, many will see white covering the ground, at least on the grass. Some folks may actually be on the receiving end of several inches of snow, which is why the National Weather Service has put out a Winter Weather Advisory for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Green Counties through 7:00am Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Jo Daviess, Carroll, Stephenson, and Green Counties through Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will fall on an off and on basis, though there are sure to be heavier bursts at times, which could lead to greatly reduced visibility. The expectation is that we’ll see the snow shut off before the morning commute, which certainly comes as good news.

Snow will come periodically through the evening and overnight hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few flurries or snow showers may linger into early Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When all is said and done, accumulations will range from a dusting south of Interstate 88 to an inch or two (maybe three) over portions of Carroll, Ogle, northern DeKalb, Winnebago, and Boone Counties, up to 3″ in Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Rock, and Walworth Counties, to as many as 5″ in one or two communities in or north of Green County.

Thankfully, the ground is very, very warm, so most of this will melt on contact. Whatever does stick will do so on grassy surfaces and elevated roads such as bridges and overpasses. At worst, we could be looking at some slush on residential streets and driveways as well, but very quick melting is to occur.

Accumulations will be next to nothing south of Rockford. The US-20 corridor may see an inch or two, with heavier amounts expected north and west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once the snow moves out early Monday, attention then turns to the extremely gusty winds which are expected just about all day long. Wind Advisories will take hold over the entire area Monday morning and will go through 7:00pm. All signs point toward wind gusts reaching or even briefly exceeding 45mph, especially from the late morning through late afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is in effect Monday, with gusts likely to reach up tp 45mph. The advisory runs from 7am to 7pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, these winds are to be extremely cold ones, coming straight out of the northwest, and blowing over a fresh snowpack in the process. That’ll spell a major hit on our temperatures, which are to stay in the 30s for the vast majority of the day, only briefly touching the lower 40s in a spot or two for a very brief amount of time. Either way, we’re to expect wind chill readings to be in the 20s from start to finish, making our Monday feel much more like late February or early March than mid-April.

Clouds will remain firmly intact throughout our Monday. A few flurries or light snow showers can't be ruled out either. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clearing skies will take place Monday evening, setting the stage for a rapid temperature decline. When all is said and done, temperatures are ticketed for the middle to upper 20s, meaning frost is certain, and a hard freeze is very much in the conversation. Any sensitive vegetation will be damaged or killed without protective measures being taken.

Several nights this week may feature frost or potentially even a freeze. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That might not be the only frost or freeze potential we see this week. Patchy frost is again possible Tuesday night, then all signs point toward another round of unseasonably chilly air for the weekend.

Tuesday’s without a doubt the pick day of the week. It’s the only dry day in the forecast this week, and temperatures are to respond to more seasonable levels in the afternoon. Look for a high Tuesday of right around 60°.

Sunshine will make a return on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, and we’ll need to watch for a severe weather potential, especially Thursday. But, that’s still several days out, and several more details need to be more closely refined.

