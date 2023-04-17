Second man arrested in 2022 fatal drug overdose

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A second person faces homicide charges in the 2022 death of Tonya Marrufo.

Denzel Anderson, 30, of Rockford is in custody at the Winnebago County jail on a $51,000 bond. Anderson is charged with drug-induced homicide, possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver Fentanyl connected to Marrufo’s overdose. The 39-year-old woman was found dead on Oct. 16, 2022 at a residence in the 1100 block of 13th Street.

After Marrufo’s death, a family member started a GoFundMe fundraiser to support her young son.

In Feb. 2023, Kyle Pavia, 31, of Rockford, was arrested in connection with the case.

Anderson is due in court on May 25.

