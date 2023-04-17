One minor dead in Stockton UTV crash

STOCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One underage person is dead and another is in unknown condition Monday after a rollover crash in Stockton.

First responders dispatched just after 4 p.m. Saturday to the 3000 block of S. Fairway Road in Stockton for aid. On the scene, Jo Daviess County deputies found both minors thrown from a UTV. Deputies say the UTV rolled over after hitting a tree stump, and the driver became trapped underneath the vehicle.

Crews rushed the driver to a nearby hospital for treatment but they did not survive. No details about the minors’ identities have been released at this time.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is handling an investigation of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.