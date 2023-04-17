One minor dead in Stockton UTV crash

UTV Crash
UTV Crash(MGN / Nicolas Stevenin / BLM)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One underage person is dead and another is in unknown condition Monday after a rollover crash in Stockton.

First responders dispatched just after 4 p.m. Saturday to the 3000 block of S. Fairway Road in Stockton for aid. On the scene, Jo Daviess County deputies found both minors thrown from a UTV. Deputies say the UTV rolled over after hitting a tree stump, and the driver became trapped underneath the vehicle.

Crews rushed the driver to a nearby hospital for treatment but they did not survive. No details about the minors’ identities have been released at this time.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is handling an investigation of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms may be rather strong at times Saturday evening.
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Saturday night, snow by Sunday?
The blaze occurred around 2:00 in the afternoon
One person dead in Rockford motel fire
Fatal Crash
Teen dead, two children hurt in Stephenson County rollover crash
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
Rockford Roasting Company
Rockford businesses adapt to changing downtown market

Latest News

Rockford's Midway Village hosts their annual Holocaust Remembrance and candle lighting with Yom...
April 16 named Rockford’s Holocaust Remembrance Day
Rockford's Village hosts their annual Holocaust Remembrance and candle lighting with Yom...
April 16 named Rockford’s Holocaust Remembrance Day
Lynn and Mark Scotch in Texas during 'The Organ Trail'
The Organ Trails: Wis. couple returns from 1,500 bike ride encouraging kidney donation
Courtesy: Anderson Japanese Gardens (Facebook)
Rockford: Non-profit garden organization returns for spring