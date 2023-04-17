Man identified after fire at Rockford Travelodge

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 46-year-old man found dead Saturday after a motel fire is identified by authorities.

Ryan Clay, of Rockford, was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. on April 15 in a room at the Travelodge Motel, 3851 11th Street in Rockford.

First responders dispatched to the motel that afternoon for a room fire, and found Clay inside. An autopsy done by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is pending further investigation.

