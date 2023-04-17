Jo Koy to perform comedy show at BMO Center

Pre-sale tickets are available at noon on Wednesday, April 19 on Ticketmaster.com, in-person...
Pre-sale tickets are available at noon on Wednesday, April 19 on Ticketmaster.com, in-person and by phone.(BMO Center)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the hottest comedians on the scene is back with new material for his world tour!

Fans will get a chance to see Jo Koy perform his new set live at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the BMO Center, 300 Elm Street in Rockford, Ill.

Pre-sale tickets are available at noon on Wednesday, April 19, and open to the public at noon on Thursday, April 20 on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center and BMO box offices and by phone at 815-968-5222.

His uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family, reaching audiences worldwide through multiple Netflix stand-up specials and sold-out shows.

Jo recently stared in the Universal Picture film “Easter Sunday,” based on his life and experiences in stand-up comedy.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms may be rather strong at times Saturday evening.
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Saturday night, snow by Sunday?
The blaze occurred around 2:00 in the afternoon
One person dead in Rockford motel fire
Fatal Crash
Teen dead, two children hurt in Stephenson County rollover crash
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
Rockford Roasting Company
Rockford businesses adapt to changing downtown market

Latest News

AMC Theatres
AMC to host 25th anniversary showing of ‘The Big Lebowski’
Hiring
Rockford job fair boasts diverse opportunities for adults, teens
Easter 2023 events.
Easter events worth hopping into this weekend
9 nominated for RSO Outstanding Music Educator Award
9 nominated for RSO Outstanding Music Educator Award