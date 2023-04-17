Jo Koy to perform comedy show at BMO Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the hottest comedians on the scene is back with new material for his world tour!

Fans will get a chance to see Jo Koy perform his new set live at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the BMO Center, 300 Elm Street in Rockford, Ill.

Pre-sale tickets are available at noon on Wednesday, April 19, and open to the public at noon on Thursday, April 20 on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center and BMO box offices and by phone at 815-968-5222.

His uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family, reaching audiences worldwide through multiple Netflix stand-up specials and sold-out shows.

Jo recently stared in the Universal Picture film “Easter Sunday,” based on his life and experiences in stand-up comedy.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.