Janecke, Team USA win medal at Women’s World Championship

CANADA (WIFR) - Orangeville native Tessa Janecke earned a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship (WWC).

Team USA beat Team Canada 6-3 Sunday evening in the gold medal game. This was the team’s 22nd straight trip to the gold medal game and have never missed a gold medal game at the WWC.

The United States went undefeated in the preliminary round before losing the final game to Canada 4-3 in a shootout.

Janecke scored her first career goal with Team USA in the team’s 6-2 win over the Czech Republic in the preliminary round. Janecke also scored two goals in Saturday’s 9-1 win over the Czech Republic to send Team USA to Sunday’s gold medal game.

