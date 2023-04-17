Janecke, Team USA win medal at Women’s World Championship

Orangeville’s Tessa Janecke, Team USA earn silver medal finish at IIHF U18 Women’s World...
Orangeville’s Tessa Janecke, Team USA earn silver medal finish at IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship(wifr)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANADA (WIFR) - Orangeville native Tessa Janecke earned a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship (WWC).

Team USA beat Team Canada 6-3 Sunday evening in the gold medal game. This was the team’s 22nd straight trip to the gold medal game and have never missed a gold medal game at the WWC.

The United States went undefeated in the preliminary round before losing the final game to Canada 4-3 in a shootout.

Janecke scored her first career goal with Team USA in the team’s 6-2 win over the Czech Republic in the preliminary round. Janecke also scored two goals in Saturday’s 9-1 win over the Czech Republic to send Team USA to Sunday’s gold medal game.

