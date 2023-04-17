Icehogs clinch Calder Cup Playoff spot after win against Milwaukee

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WIFR) - The Rockford Icehogs are headed to the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs after beating the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 in the team’s final game of the season.

Bobby Lynch, Luke Philp and Brett Seney all scored for the Icehogs in the first period. Milwaukee added a goal but Rocco Grimaldi scored an empty netter to seal the deal for the Icehogs.

Rockford will face the Iowa Wild in a best of three series to open the Calder Cup Playoffs. Game one will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the BMO Center. Game two will be at 7 p.m. Friday in Iowa. If necessary, game three will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in Iowa.

The winner of this first round matchup will play the top seeded Texas Stars in the central division.

