Harlem School District breaks ground on multi-million dollar expansion project

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - With the cost of four-year universities rising, educators look to teach students different career pathways while they are in high school, so they have more options once they graduate.

“Our job is to first serve the students and provide them the best opportunities we can. And this facility is going to allow us to position our graduations to be competitive in the work force right after graduation and be competitive for positions and post secondary opportunities on the education side,” said Harlem High School Principal, Jeremy Bois.

The 27,000 square foot center is due to be completed in the summer of 2024. It will cost around $17.5 million, with funding coming from The American Rescue Plan, bond sales, and donations.

Ringland-Johnson Construction Company will spearhead the operation. The building will host bays for vehicle repairs, a construction lab, and labs to learn welding. A health clinic for staff and their dependents will also be included.

“I’ve been here 35 years, it’s a great community, and being able to help build that is exciting,” said Greg Kladar, Vice President of Pre-Construction for Ringland-Johnson.

Since Kladar works in the construction industry, he knows the importance of finding a new generation of workers in the trades.

“The idea that people can get a good paying job and can grow with a company and do it in the field I’m in is exciting and it’s nice to see young people have the opportunity to do that,” he told 23 News.

Leaders of the program hope that in just a few years, maybe some of the students could work at the very same company currently building the center.

“If there was any businesses that would like to send anyone in to speak to classes to create some excitement or things of that nature... recruiting... we would love to do that,” said Harlem School District Superintendent, Terrell Yarbrough.

“Oh I would love to be involved with something like that,” Kladar responded when asked about the possibility of being a guest for some classes.

The School District aren’t just making changes at the High School level. Yarbrough says the playgrounds at all of their elementary schools are getting a revamp, and Rock Cut Elementary is getting a new gymnasium.

The facility will be built on the east side of the school.

