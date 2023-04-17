Charles Street road work causes delays, detours in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford motorists are cautioned this week while road construction on Charles Street is underway.

Drivers should plan ahead when traveling as leaders expect Charles Street to be closed until early September. Traffic tickets will be issued to anyone who attempts to drive through the construction zone.

Rockford Public Works director Kyle Saunders says the city is trying to work with people as much as possible to allow traffic to flow smoothly while Charles Street and the side streets connecting to it, are closed.

Saunders says the city will be placing more detour signs around the area to avoid any further confusion and so people can better plan the route they need to take.

“During the first two weeks it’s going to take just a little bit of time for people to understand where they can and can’t go, so we’re also hoping that just, you know, through people using the detour route they’re going to know exactly which path to take in order to get around Charles Street.”

Saunders says though he understands this is inconvenient for drivers, everyone needs to stay patient as the city rebuilds the road, adds walking paths and improves intersections.

Saunders says if you’re heading eastbound, Charles Street up to 28th Street will be open to reach any businesses. From other directions, detours will be necessary to follow.

