Boone County businesses, residents affected by March storms eligible for tax filing relief

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Tax filing and payment relief from the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is available for those affected by the March tornadoes and severe storms.

The relief will be for returns and payments due on March 31, 2023, through May 31, 2023, in designated disaster areas.

Affected taxpayers are those who are unable to meet the regularly scheduled filing or payment deadlines due to damages sustained from the storms and who live, have a business or have records located in Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion, and Sangamon counties.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced the tax filing and payment relief on Friday, April 14.

“As families around the state recover from the damage caused by recent tornadoes and severe storms, the State of Illinois will support them through this hardship,” the Illinois governor said.

Paper filers looking to claim disaster relief should write “Tornado – March 2023″ in red on the outside of the tax envelope and on the top of each page of the tax return or payment, along with a short explanation of why filing or payment is delayed.

Electronic filers should notify email REV.DisasterRelief@illinois.gov, with their name, account identification number or last four digits of the filer’s social security number, mailing address used on the return, the tax filing period affected and a brief explanation of why the return or payment will be late.

Taxpayers have six months from the due date to file returns and pay any taxes that were due during this period. Penalties and interest will accrue on remaining unpaid balances after the period expires.

“Even though the deadline has been extended, those taxpayers expecting refunds are encouraged to file their returns as quickly as possible and file electronically and request electronic deposit,” said IDOR Director David Harris. “This is the fastest, most efficient and secure way to file.”

For more information about Illinois tax relief, taxpayers may visit IDOR’s website at tax.illinois.gov.

