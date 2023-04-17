21-year-old killed in N. Main crash leaves behind infant daughter

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Friends rally in support of a family who lost a young man too soon.

Frank Fulton, 21, died Monday, April 17 in a car wreck in Rockton, Ill., leaving behind a 5-month-old daughter.

“Franky was a kind, sweet soul who cared deeply about others,” a friend of the family states. “We’ve started this GoFundMe to help with end-of-life expenses and ongoing care of Frank’s daughter, Elizabeth.”

Winnebago County deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. to the 8800 block of North Main in Rockford after a car was found crashed into a line of trees. Fulton was the only occupant of the vehicle during the crash and died at the scene.

