21-year-old killed in N. Main crash leaves behind infant daughter

Friends rally in support of a family who lost a young man too soon.
Friends rally in support of a family who lost a young man too soon.(GoFundMe)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Friends rally in support of a family who lost a young man too soon.

Frank Fulton, 21, died Monday, April 17 in a car wreck in Rockton, Ill., leaving behind a 5-month-old daughter.

“Franky was a kind, sweet soul who cared deeply about others,” a friend of the family states. “We’ve started this GoFundMe to help with end-of-life expenses and ongoing care of Frank’s daughter, Elizabeth.”

Winnebago County deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. to the 8800 block of North Main in Rockford after a car was found crashed into a line of trees. Fulton was the only occupant of the vehicle during the crash and died at the scene.

Anyone interested in donating to the GoFundMe fundraiser can do so here.

