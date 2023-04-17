21-year-old dead after N. Main crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities investigate a fatal crash Monday in Rockford.

Winnebago County deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. to the 8800 block of North Main in Rockford after a car was found crashed into a line of trees.

The only occupant inside the vehicle was a 21-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary reports say the young man was traveling northbound on North Main when he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road. Investigators report he was not wearing a seat belt when he was found.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

