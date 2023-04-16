Stateline residents stretch for a good cause at puppy yoga

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Puppies and people did BIG stretches this morning at Market Hall in downtown Rockford.

The Rockford City Market partnered with PAWS Humane Society for another year of puppy yoga. Patrons and canines participated in some downward dog at this sold out event.

“This is to benefit and help PAWS with adoption and donations and get people more introduced to yoga and what they can do with that,” said 815 Yoga instructor, Savannah Cussen Lizer.

Each ticket sale means more money for PAWS. The society is on a mission to support and provide the humane treatment and well-being of animals in Winnebago County and the surrounding areas.

