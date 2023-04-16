Rockford: Non-profit garden organization returns for spring

Courtesy: Anderson Japanese Gardens (Facebook)
Courtesy: Anderson Japanese Gardens (Facebook)(WIFR)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMTV) - The award-winning Anderson Japanese Gardens is set to return Friday in Rockford and display another season of fresh spring blooms and colors.

The public garden will celebrate its 25th season this year as a non-profit organization and will operate during business hours seven days a week, serving as a popular tourist destination regionally.

Each year, the garden has seen nearly 100,000 guests visit and enjoy the twelve-acre scenery of streams, waterfalls, pathways, koi-filled ponds and 16th century traditional architecture.

The Anderson Japanese Gardens organization also provides events including children’s, mental wellness and cultural programming and a summer concert series on Tuesday nights.

The garden will open each day at 9 a.m., close at 6 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on weekends.

Adult admission is $12 on weekdays and $13 on weekends. Students, military and seniors will receive a discounted rate and children five and under get free admission.

Rockford's Midway Village hosts their annual Holocaust Remembrance and candle lighting with Yom...
April 16 named Rockford's Holocaust Remembrance Day
