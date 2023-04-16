NIC-10, Area All-Stars shine at Rising Stars Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For every high school senior, it’s emotional when you wear your schools colors for the last time as a student. That’s the case Saturday at the 24th Annual Rising Stars Classic as dozens of boys and girls basketball players don their uniform for one last go around.

The NIC-10 girls team beat the All-Area team 62-55. Hononegah’s Emma Clark was named MVP after her 19-point performance.

The NIC-10 also won the boys game 115-94. East’s Matthew Hoarde was named MVP after his 30-point 10-rebound game.

