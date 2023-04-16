Health experts say 2023 allergy season may be worse than previous years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Families spend the last few days at forest preserves throughout the stateline enjoying the beautiful weather but creating happy memories may result in itchy eyes and uncontrollable sneezing.

Although seeing nature coming alive is beautiful, trees growing leaves and plants blooming earlier than usual may be a recipe for disaster for those who suffer with seasonal allergies.

“The pollen seasons every year are starting a little bit earlier and lasting a little bit longer and they seem to be worse and the thought with that is it’s probably related to climate change,” said UW Health pediatric allergist Eric Schauberger.

Schauberger says stateline residents may notice worse allergy symptoms this year.

“When it gets cold and all of a sudden it gets really warm like we’ve kinda experienced in the last few days here, is the pollen really tends to pop and then it’s pretty bad for everybody because everything is blooming at the exact same time,” Schauberger said.

However, some stateline families at Rockford’s Atwood Center say their seasonal allergy symptoms starter later this year than in previous years.

“This year I feel like they came on a little later than previous years, so I feel like this year they’re not worse, maybe the same,” said Rockford resident Carnelle Wilson.

“This year I would say when the 80 degree weather hit a couple days ago, I started,” said Freeport resident Merli Vaher. “It’s always kind of the same like it hits me and then it kind of gradually gets better.”

Frankie Luo of Rockford says he’s lucky to not have seasonal allergies, but he offers advice for those who do.

“I think you should like know what you’re allergic to and like try to avoid it, so like when like your allergy season is around you can just like stay inside and not go outside,” Luo said.

Schauberger says treatments can include over-the-counter medications and allergist procedures.

“We try to optimize their medications first and once they’ve kind of hit the limit with that, then we do usually start to consider allergy immunotherapy or the allergy shots,” Schauberger said.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 24 million U.S residents suffer with pollen-induced allergies.

Schauberger says to confirm you’re allergic to, whether it’s tree pollen or grass, people should get a skin or blood test done.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.