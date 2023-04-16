FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Saturday night, snow by Sunday?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a nice ride these past several days, but our sampling of summer is just about over, and some huge changes are on the horizon.

A strong cold front is just hours away from passing through the Stateline. Ahead of it, showers and thunderstorms are been blossoming, many with a history of producing damaging winds and large hail. These storms are projected by high-resolution computer forecast models to race through the Stateline between 8:00pm and 12:00am.

Showers and storms are to begin to overspread the area early Saturday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms may be rather strong at times Saturday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms are to enter the Rockford Metro by 10:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms will quickly lift northward through the area Saturday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms will be out of tyhe area by midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While some weakening of the storms may take place thanks to the loss of sunlight, there’s still a very reasonable expectation that they’ll have the capability of producing 60mph winds and quarter size hail. That’s why the Storm Prediction Center continues to place our entire region in the Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather this evening.

There's a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather throughout the Stateline this evening and overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Hail and gusty winds are the main severe threats this evening and overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A second wave of showers, and perhaps even a few rumbles of thunder, will arrive around sunrise Sunday, give or take an hour or two. These non-severe storms will have a much colder feel to them, as they’ll occurring in an atmosphere that will be at least 25° to 30° colder than it was just twelve hours prior.

A second wave of showers is possible early Sunday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rapidly plummeting temperatures will continue to be a theme moving forward throughout our Sunday, so much so that rain is likely to mix with and then eventually change over to snow at some point Sunday afternoon. What’s more, it’s looking more and more likely that multiple waves of snow will come, and occasionally heavy bursts of snow are a good bet to occur at times.

Rain will begin to mix with or change over to snow Sunday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow showers are likely to come in waves Sunday afternoon and evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow showers are to continue well into Sunday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow may well continue into early Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When all is said and done, it’s quite likely that many areas will see at least some accumulation, though only on grassy surfaces. Our latest Timecast model run generates 1″ to 3″ of snow may fall in portions of Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, and northern Ogle Counties, while slightly higher amounts are possible just to our west and more to our northwest. As a precaution, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Carroll, Jo Daviess, and Stephenson Counties starting Sunday afternoon and lasting into early Monday morning. Meanwhile, over portions of western Wisconsin, some spots may be looking at picking up north of 8″ of new snow.

1 to 3 inches of snow may fall along and north of IL-72. Slightly higher amounts are likely in Wisconsin. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Stephenson Counties Sunday into Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once snow moves out, the cold and the wind become the big story. Temperatures Sunday night into Monday are to fall below freezing, and that’s likely to be the case again Monday night into Tuesday morning. Freeze Watches have been hoisted for all of northern Illinois as a result. In addition, winds will howl out of the northwest Monday, prompting the issuance of a Wind Advisory for much of the area.

