April 16 named Rockford’s Holocaust Remembrance Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford mayor Tom McNamara and Winnebago County chairperson Joseph Chiarelli share a proclamation at Midway Village on Sunday that April 16 will officially be known as Holocaust Remembrance Day in Rockford.

The proclamation was made during an event where Rockford’s Midway Village honors the lives of those lost in the Holocaust by showing pictures of people in concentration camps asking the question, ‘how was it humanely possible?’

“I, Thomas P. McNamara, as the mayor of the City of Rockford, I hereby proclaim April 16, 2023, to be Rockford’s Holocaust Remembrance Day,” McNamara said.

The The Jewish Federation and author Jeffrey Gingold invite the public to the Midway Village for the annual Holocaust remembrance and candle lighting including a visit to the Yom HaShoah Memorial Observance Exhibit.

“I’m also a second generation survivor myself,” said Jewish Federation of Rockford executive director Goldie Pekarsky. “My parents were both Holocaust survivors and I was born in the displaced person camp in Germany.”

Pekarsky says there’s many reasons to acknowledge the tragedies that took place between 1933 and 1945.

“To remember the people who passed away or were murdered rather,” Pekarsky said. “To watch for signs so it doesn’t happen again to comfort the survivors and certainty it’s a call against hate.”

Gingold, the author of Tunnel, Smuggle, Collect: A Holocaust Boy, spends life sharing the experiences of his father and grandparents escaping from the Warsaw Ghetto, which was established by the Nazis in October 1940.

“The royalties from it all go to Holocaust education, including speaker’s fees,” Gingold said.

Gingold says growing up his family didn’t want to bring up their memories of the Holocaust but his interest sparked when learning about World War II in high school.

“I couldn’t understand how they survived when most people didn’t and most importantly how they escaped,” Gingold said.

Pekarsky says this memorial observance not only shines light on the hate Jewish people receive but all groups of people from around the world.

According to Holocaust historians, the Warsaw Ghetto housed about 400,000 Jewish people in 1940 but by early 1943, only about 70,000 to 80,000 survived.

