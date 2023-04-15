Roscoe welcomes new Township Community Center

The community center helps restore history on Hononegah Road
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Roscoe residents have a new center to celebrate thanks to a grand opening on Saturday morning, local leaders show off the new Township Community Center.

The center is a part of a 17-acre construction project on Hononegah Road in Roscoe that began in 2018. The location was formerly home to Hannah and Robert Cross, who became Roscoe Township’s first non-native settlers in 1835.

Since many older historic buildings have been destroyed, the township helped residents in forming their own historical society.

The entire property known as Founders Park includes a restored home, the community center and more as they build up the rest of the land.

“Whether it’s computer classes or gardening courses, we’re exploring different options,” said Roscoe Township supervisor Bob Nowicki. “We’ve already got several planned and scheduled. A benefit of the center is when it’s not available for that it’s available for rent for private events”

