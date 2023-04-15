Rockford Fire Department confirms one person dead in fire

The blaze occurred around 2:00 in the afternoon(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire Department responded to a fire at the TraveLodge on 11th Street in Rockford around 2:00 Saturday afternoon. Officials have since confirmed one person has died as a result.

By the time crews arrived, the fire had been put out by another resident on the scene. The cause of the blaze is unconfirmed at this time.

