Northwest Illinois Nonprofit Alliance provides resources to strengthen nonprofits throughout three counties

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nonprofits throughout Northwest Illinois are about to get even stronger thanks to a new initiative by the Freeport Community Foundation.

Leaders of the Northwest Illinois Nonprofit Alliance (NINA) say this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for nonprofits since it offers real advice on how to grow and better serve the community for free.

“NINA is really going to help bring us all together and help us through the nonprofit community,” said Highland Community College Foundation executive director Dan Dick.

NINA was launched by the Freeport Community Foundation on Monday and is free for organizations to join.

“It exists to strengthen nonprofit organizations in our region,” said Freeport Community Foundation CEO Michelle DeHaven-Quast.

Officials say the alliance provides resources like networking opportunities, tips and how-to’s for nonprofit organizations.

“They will have access to a variety of resources,” DeHaven-Quast said. “Both print materials also to a varitey of in-person programming we’re going to start implementing here and other tutorial-type programs on a variety of subjects.”

DeHaven-Quast says the need for the alliance comes from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Looking for new ideas for fundraising because that entire roam has completely changed as a result of the pandemic, looking for ideas how to build their boards, strengthen their boards and a variety of subjects like that,” DeHaven-Quast said.

Dick is excited to be a part of NINA and seeing how it helps the foundation grow.

“To receive some different technical skills and learning opportunities that they’re able to expand to our community to local nonprofits,” Dick said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of great educational opportunities and growth for local nonprofit executives like myself.”

NINA’s first in-person event is Coffee Connection at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Freeport Community Foundation at 1525 S. Forest Rd. Suite 200 to allow nonprofits to network with one another.

Nonprofit organizations from Stephenson County, Jo Daviess County and Caroll County can join NINA for free at Freeportcf.org

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.