Another Warm One Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds on Saturday with highs in the upper 70′s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday evening and some could be strong to severe with hail and wind being the concern. Cooler with scattered showers on Sunday with highs in the 50′s. We could see some light snow early Monday morning as highs that day will struggle to hit the middle 40′s.

