Warmth to continue for two more days, changes to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The pattern of late has been nothing short of perfection! Sunshine has been dominant, and unseasonably mild temperatures have given us our first real taste of summer.

In the short term, little, if anything will change at all, but we’d be foolish to think for a second that this is here to stay.

Friday, much like the past several days, will be one we’ll spend underneath a sunny or mostly sunny sky. With a southerly wind still in place, temperatures will have no trouble reaching the upper 70s to right around 80°. As for fire danger, while still at least a threat to occur, the risk is slightly lower compared to the past few days, due to there being slightly less of a breeze and slightly more moisture/humidity in the air.

Sunshine and southerly winds will allow temperatures to surge on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the thought for most of the week was that showers and storms may creep in here late Friday night, it appears as though that threat, a limited one, at that, would hold off until the early to mid morning hours of Saturday. Any of this activity, should it occur, would be widely scattered in nature.

A few sprinkles or showers are possible early Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A good amount of sunshine, mixed with clouds at times, is to follow from late Saturday morning well into the afternoon.

Partial sunshine and southerly winds are to propel temperatures into the 80s again Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While allowing temperatures to likely reach the 80° mark for a fourth consecutive day, the sunshine will serve to destabilize our atmosphere quickly during the afternoon, which could prime it for the development for showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening hours. Locally, the thought is that our shower and storm chances would begin as early as 4:00pm, and storms could continue well into the evening.

Showers and storms are to re-develop in the late afternoon or early evening Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Stronger showers and storms are more likely Saturday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Regarding a severe weather threat, it’s one worth watching, though the setup, at the moment, doesn’t appear to be a classic one for a major severe weather outbreak. With that said, the warm, humid, unstable nature of the atmosphere will support there being at least some severe weather risk. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday. The main severe risk, as things appear now, would be gusty winds, hail, and very heavy rainfall.

There's a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms late Saturday or Saturday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much colder air rushes in behind this system. Sunday’s to see high temperatures in the 50s, and come Sunday night, the thought of a few snowflakes flying isn’t a preposterous one.

