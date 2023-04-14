Teen dead, two children hurt in Stephenson County rollover crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old girl is dead and two young children are hurt Friday after a rollover crash in Lena, Ill.

Deputies dispatched just after 1 p.m. on Friday to the area of N. Crossroads Road and W. Coomber Road to investigate.

The 19-year-old girl from Carroll County was found dead at the scene. Two young passengers were also found, a 12-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl, both of Lena. First responders took the girls to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Carroll County teen has not been named at this time.

Preliminary reports say the car was traveling north on Crossroads Road when it veered off into the ditch. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

