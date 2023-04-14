Stillman Valley turns spring break into productive week of baseball

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - 40 degree temperatures locally in late March make it difficult for some local high school baseball teams to play games early in their season.

That’s why schools like Stillman Valley may have found a solution: Because temperature swings locally make outdoor games and practices uncertain for high school baseball teams... Schools like stillman valley bus down to Georgia for spring break to play some of its games.

“It was 70 to 80 degrees every day,” says head coach Scott Wilhite. “We were just able to get so much done that we just can’t get done here.”

Coach Wilhite says playing outdoor games on a daily basis in Georgia isn’t something they see too often in Stillman Valley this time of year.

“One day we’re able to get outside and play games and the next day, we’re inside.”

This is the second year the team has gone on this trip. Senior Drake Stewart says he’s fortunate to be a part of this unique experience.

“One of my teammate’s parents said while we were down there, just go out there and have fun because it’s snowing at home.”

Senior Caleb Johnson says this week is crucial to help get the team into a rhythm before the start of the conference season.

“I think it sets us up for success a lot when we go down because we see a lot faster pitching or different types of pitching who wouldn’t see down here. It really gets us in the right shape to play with on here.”

Stewart says playing against this kind of competition this early in the season is a big confidence boost for the cardinals to help them reach their full potential.

“The more you play baseball, the better you’re going to get at it,”

“I thought it was a great bonding experience for the team. Not only that but we got a lot of baseball in too,” says Johnson.

