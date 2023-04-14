Seven Boylan student-athletes sign to play collegiate sports

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Not an empty seat inside the Boylan cafeteria as dozens of family friends and teammates celebrate seven titan student athletes signing to play their respective sports at the collegiate level.

Golf, softball, swimming and football are the four sports represented by the seven student athletes. The signees will head to five colleges from across the United States. This includes in Illinois where cousins J’Mar Johnson and Mark Harris will further their academic and athletic careers playing football next year as members of the Roosevelt University football team in Chicago.

“It’s a surreal moment now but just happy to play at the next level. It was really both of our decisions. We both talked to each other,” says Johnson

“We both committed at the same. We’ve been talking about it since we were little to play with each other at the next level so that’s what we did,” says Harris.

Samantha Appino will play softball at Edgewood College.

Nathan Anderson will swim at St. Ambrose.

