Rockford job fair boasts diverse opportunities for adults, teens

Hiring
Hiring
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Job seekers will have their pick of opportunities during a Youth Services Network event in downtown Rockford.

The job fair begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at UW Health Sports Factory, 305 S. Madison St. Street and lot parking will be available.

Several companies will be on-site with positions in security, warehouse and office work as well as the medical and professional fields.

Employers at the event are looking to hire a wide range of experience levels.

