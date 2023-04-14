Rockford businesses adapt to changing downtown market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown continues to change in terms of who’s living in the area.

That means small businesses have been forced to adapt. With more young professionals moving in, downtown residents have different needs than those who previously lived in the heart of the city.

“You’ll get those people who actually live downtown that like to shop local,” said Garrett Ferreira, a business consultant with Fivestars. “Then you get those people who work from home, and they don’t really leave too much. And when they do go out, they go go chains. And hey, it is what it is.”

Today’s post-COVID trend has forced some small business owners to add products and services to accommodate today’s market.

“That innovation, that kind of staying fresh, staying young, is an important aspect in business,” said Benjamin Chauvin, owner of Rockford Roasting Company.”

Chauvin is no stranger to changing business models. His started his business in 2014 in a small storefront at the corner of North Main and Mulberry streets. Today, he has one location inside the Downtown Embassy Suites.

Chauvin initially planned on operating both locations, catering to his regulars at the main shop and business travelers at the hotel. Then the pandemic happened, followed by higher costs and less foot traffic. In response, he closed the North Main and Mulberry location and moved the entire operation to Embassy Suites.

In addition to a bigger space, the new digs includes an expanded food and beverage menu to accommodate a broader market.

“As things change, people’s needs [and] customers’ desires kind of change,” Chauvin said.

Not everyone has been able to weather the storm though.

Jenny Ralston, owner of Bath + Body Fusion, says she’s done all she can to attract new business to her shop at 324 E. State St. She says during downtown events, she stays busy. But it’s not been enough. On Saturday, she’ll close her doors.

“Over past few years, we’ve seen a huge decline in foot traffic downtown Rockford,” Ralston said. “And it’s certianly been challenging as a small business. I’ve hung on as long as I could.”

Ralston, who also has a location is Beloit, is moving her Rockford operation to Byron.

