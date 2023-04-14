Man found guilty in 2017 shooting of Winnebago County deputy

Spates was arrested in 2017 after a weeks-long manhunt.
Spates was arrested in 2017 after a weeks-long manhunt.(Winnebago County jail)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man arrested in 2017 faces up to 105 years in prison for shooting a Winnebago County deputy.

Jordan Spates, 32, was convicted of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm on Tuesday in a jury trial.

The shooting happened Sept. 23, 2017 while Winnebago County deputy Steve Wright chased Spates on foot after an attempted traffic stop.

Wright was hit twice―one bullet struck his shoulder and the other, his bicep.

Spates got away after the shooting, and was arrested two weeks later in Georgia. He is due back in court on May 18 for a status hearing.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Gregory
Rockford man charged in Guilford Road murder
Crews attacked the blaze from all sides Thursday, but it quickly spread from the attached...
3 escape Machesney Park home after golf cart starts house fire
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Walmart to permanently close half of its Chicago stores
Charles Street Shopping Center
City of Rockford helps Charles Street businesses relocate
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

KNIB highlights Rockford advocates at Earth Day Awards
KNIB highlights Rockford advocates at Earth Day Awards
Nathan Anderson intends to swim at St. Ambrose
Nathan Anderson intends to swim at St. Ambrose
Samantha Appino signs to play softball at Edgewood College
Samantha Appino signs to play softball at Edgewood College
Kayla Verstraete is a bowler for Nebraska. Kayla will bowl against Rebecca Hagerman and...
Former Lady Huskies bowling duo to face off at NCAA Championships in Las Vegas