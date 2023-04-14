Man found guilty in 2017 shooting of Winnebago County deputy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man arrested in 2017 faces up to 105 years in prison for shooting a Winnebago County deputy.

Jordan Spates, 32, was convicted of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm on Tuesday in a jury trial.

The shooting happened Sept. 23, 2017 while Winnebago County deputy Steve Wright chased Spates on foot after an attempted traffic stop.

Wright was hit twice―one bullet struck his shoulder and the other, his bicep.

Spates got away after the shooting, and was arrested two weeks later in Georgia. He is due back in court on May 18 for a status hearing.

