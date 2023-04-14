Goldie Floberg Moves to Rockford from Rockton

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Location, space and costs are some reasons why a nonprofit will call Rockford home while its former home in Rockton now sits empty.

Goldie Floberg supports people with disabilities from teaching them how to live independently to providing them therapeutic horseback riding programs. And now the building they use primarily for office space is moving from Rockton to Rockford.

“All the kids moved out to childrens group homes about 12 years ago,” said Goldie Floberg CEO John Pingo.

Since transitioning residents to 20 different homes throughout Rockford, Goldie Floberg leaders are now the ones in transition.

“This was just way more space than what we needed, so we leased a smaller office building that was more affordable for us,” Pingo said.

“The (Rockford) building is a more centralized location for our staff, especially for training, annual training,” Goldie Floberg finance vice president Jeanette Jones.” “For people we serve to also come in and visit nurses.”

To help raise money for the homes those with disabilities live at independently, officials sell desks, chairs, decorations and more through a moving sale Thursday and on Facebook Marketplace.

“(To fund) New flooring, furnaces, air conditioning units, furniture,” Pingo said. “You name it, any sort of the needs any house will need.”

Rockton residents we talked to have big hopes for what could move into the now empty building.

“Family restaurants,” said Rockton resident who wants more family-friendly sapces in Rockton Aiden Bibbard. “Maybe more like entertainment based so whether that’s like, you know, arcades or just like little places you can take your family to.”

As a retired nurse, Rockton resident Becky Hawkinson says she hopes the newly vacant property turns into a support facility.

“Maybe be made into a daycare for mentally-physically handicapped children, kind of a school setting,” Hawkinson said. “As for the adults, I’d like to see maybe a memory care or a daycare for adults.”

Hawkinson says another great option for the building is to provide help and support for people struggling with addictions where they can just walk in and spend the day.

The Rockton location was donated to Goldie Floberg in the 1970s for their children program. Pingo says since then they’ve added a lot to the building such as dorms for the children.

