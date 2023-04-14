Former Lady Huskies bowling duo to face off for chance at a National Title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two former girls bowlers at Harlem high school will face off in the women’s bowling national championship in Las Vegas on Friday.

Kayla Verstraete is a bowler for Nebraska. Kayla will bowl against Rebecca Hagerman and McKendree University who is the number one overall seed in the tournament.

The duo helped Harlem’s bowling team to back-to-back state championships and three straight national titles.

McKendree is seeking its second straight national title while Nebraska is looking for its second title in three seasons.

Both of them say they always look forward to competing against one another.

“We see each other all throughout the season. I don’t think is tournament is any different. Yes, this has higher stakes but she is still a competitor, but we are friends off the lanes,” says Verstraete.

“We see each other at tournaments and stuff so it’s nice to see someone from home. We try to not watch the other team so that we know we stay focused on ourselves. But there’s always some jokes between us and we make sure we say hi,” says Hagerman.

McKendree and Nebraska will bowl Friday morning.

