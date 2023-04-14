Former Lady Huskies bowling duo to face off for chance at a National Title

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two former girls bowlers at Harlem high school will face off in the women’s bowling national championship in Las Vegas on Friday.

Kayla Verstraete is a bowler for Nebraska. Kayla will bowl against Rebecca Hagerman and McKendree University who is the number one overall seed in the tournament.

The duo helped Harlem’s bowling team to back-to-back state championships and three straight national titles.

McKendree is seeking its second straight national title while Nebraska is looking for its second title in three seasons.

Both of them say they always look forward to competing against one another.

“We see each other all throughout the season. I don’t think is tournament is any different. Yes, this has higher stakes but she is still a competitor, but we are friends off the lanes,” says Verstraete.

“We see each other at tournaments and stuff so it’s nice to see someone from home. We try to not watch the other team so that we know we stay focused on ourselves. But there’s always some jokes between us and we make sure we say hi,” says Hagerman.

McKendree and Nebraska will bowl Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School lockers
12 school gun threats deemed false in cities across Illinois
The area near E. State Street and First Street is roped off Thursday after a call to first...
Man faces attempted murder in downtown Rockford shooting
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Walmart to permanently close half of its Chicago stores
John Gregory
Rockford man charged in Guilford Road murder
Charles Street Shopping Center
City of Rockford helps Charles Street businesses relocate

Latest News

Not an empty seat inside the Boylan cafeteria as dozens of family friends and teammates...
Seven Boylan student-athletes sign to play collegiate sports
40 degree temperatures locally in late March make it difficult for some local high school...
Stillman Valley turns spring break into productive week of baseball
RVC Basketball
Pair of RVC women’s basketball student-athletes leaving the nest
The Rockford IceHogs are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Reichel, Vlasic recalled to Rockford; Robinson sent to Chicago