Apollo Theatre owners hope to rebuild, create fundraiser

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Martinez family knows that it takes a village to rebuild after a natural disaster. That’s why the outpouring of support after the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre means so much to them.

Private donors have stepped forward to help with the theater’s restoration, and more people want to help.

“We would like to thank our amazing community for coming together in the wake of this terrible disaster,” Maria Martinez states on the theatre’s GoFundMe page.

Martinez states the family was hesitant to start the GoFundMe fundraiser because the family did not want to distract attention or support for the individuals who were hurt after an EF-1 tornado barreled through Belvidere, Ill., the night of March 31, affecting dozens of people at a concert inside. One man died, and 48 others were treated―some with life-altering injuries to the spine, legs and head.

“Our first and foremost concerns and thoughts are with the victims of the tornado that struck the Apollo Theatre on Friday, March 31, 2023.”

The family says they decided to start a GoFundMe page because the insurance coverage alone will not be able to restore the historic building.

“Bringing the Apollo to life, back in 1997, took so much sacrifice from our family that watching this has been devastating―but our biggest aspiration is to bring back the camaraderie that the Apollo brought to Belvidere,” the page reads.

The fundraising goal is $250,000 with almost $2,000 being raised in the last 24 hours. Anyone who wishes to help, can click this link to donate.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.