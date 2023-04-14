AMC to host 25th anniversary showing of ‘The Big Lebowski’

AMC
AMC Theatres(AMC)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WIFR) - AMC Theatres across Illinois will pay homage to the Coen brothers’ cult classic with a special showing of “The Big Lebowski.”

Fans can buy tickets for a 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. showing on Sunday, April 16 or Thursday, April 20 at select AMC Theatres.

Moviegoers are encouraged to dress the part and play along with the iconic characters on screen, played by Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Goodman.

Watch the special event trailer here.

