$400K in damage estimated in Rockford commercial fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Damages are estimated at $400,000 on Friday after a commercial fire on Rockford’s west side.

Crews arrived around 12:30 p.m at Pierce Distribution, 3686 S. Central Avenue in Rockford after reports of billowing black smoke came in. Rockford firefighters report the blaze was under control within 35 minutes thanks to dispatched crews and the building’s sprinkler system.

Employees evacuated the building and no injuries are reported, but there is no word on when the building will be open for operation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

