BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Lions, Tigers and Bears oh my! The Summerfield Zoo will welcome back visitors as it announces it will open for the season on April 22.

Guest can get to know several kinds of animals, like Bruno a new baby camel and a miniature Sicilian Donkey.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for kids.

