Small fire closes McDonald’s on West Riverside in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local Mcdonald’s is closed for repair after a small fire Wednesday night.

First responders arrived within minutes of the call Wednesday to find smoke coming from behind the siding of the building at 930 W. Riverside Blvd.

Crews peeled back the siding and extinguished the fire immediately. No word yet on what caused the fire.

While no one was hurt, at least $5,000 in damage is estimated.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.