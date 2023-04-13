Several crews called to Machesney Park house fire

First responders say the fire started in the attached garage and moved to the house.(Anthony Ferretti)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Crews from Winnebago and Boone County work the scene Thursday of a fully engulfed house fire.

First responders dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 1000 block of Brentwood Road in Machesney Park for a fire that possibly started in the attached garage, and spread to the house.

On scene, firefighters attacked the flames from the roof, putting out hot spots and trying to get the situation under control.

No word yet on how the fire started, or if any people or pets are injured.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

