Second straight day of 80s, fire danger ahead Thursday
Warmth to extend into the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been nearly six months in the making, but 80° temperatures have made a triumphant return.
Not since October 22 had the mercury touched 80° in Rockford, but it did just that shortly after the stroke of 2:00pm Wednesday. We won’t have to wait much longer for another 80° day, as a repeat performance is nearly certain to occur on Thursday.
Wall-to-wall sunshine is again expected to dominate Thursday, and southwesterly winds are to blow with gusto much as they have for the entire week. Temperatures Thursday appear likely to surge past Wednesday’s 81° reading, ultimately reaching 83° in the afternoon.
The news isn’t entirely good, however. Much as was the case Wednesday, fire danger is to again be a real concern Thursday. The combination of the gusty winds, extremely dry air, as well as an increasingly dry ground will again create very favorable conditions for fires to rapidly spread.
A Red Flag Warning has already been issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties through early Thursday evening, and Fire Weather Watches have been posted for all of Southern Wisconsin. In the immediate Rockford Metro, the winds might not be QUITE as strong as they were Wednesday, so there aren’t any alerts out just yet, but that’s not to say there won’t be come Thursday. No matter where you are, it’s wise to avoid any outdoor burning Thursday.
Friday will feature a bit more cloudiness along with slightly higher moisture levels. Those two factors will limit warming ever so slightly, and will also decrease the fire threat considerably. We’ll still have no trouble reaching the upper 70s Friday afternoon underneath the day’s partly cloudy sky.
More clouds are to arrive Friday night as a cold front approaches from the west. It’s possible a few showers or storms may reach us very late Friday night, though better chances for storms are to arrive on Saturday.
Saturday is to feature, without a doubt, our best chances for showers and storms, some of which could pack a bit of a punch. Big changes in the temperature department arrive shortly thereafter, with highs on Sunday likely to only reach the lower 50s.
