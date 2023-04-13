Second straight day of 80s, fire danger ahead Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been nearly six months in the making, but 80° temperatures have made a triumphant return.

Not since October 22 had the mercury touched 80° in Rockford, but it did just that shortly after the stroke of 2:00pm Wednesday. We won’t have to wait much longer for another 80° day, as a repeat performance is nearly certain to occur on Thursday.

Wall-to-wall sunshine is again expected to dominate Thursday, and southwesterly winds are to blow with gusto much as they have for the entire week. Temperatures Thursday appear likely to surge past Wednesday’s 81° reading, ultimately reaching 83° in the afternoon.

Another day of wall-to-wall sunshine is expected on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The news isn’t entirely good, however. Much as was the case Wednesday, fire danger is to again be a real concern Thursday. The combination of the gusty winds, extremely dry air, as well as an increasingly dry ground will again create very favorable conditions for fires to rapidly spread.

Dry air, gusty winds, and dry ground will contribute to a renewed fire risk Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A Red Flag Warning has already been issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties through early Thursday evening, and Fire Weather Watches have been posted for all of Southern Wisconsin. In the immediate Rockford Metro, the winds might not be QUITE as strong as they were Wednesday, so there aren’t any alerts out just yet, but that’s not to say there won’t be come Thursday. No matter where you are, it’s wise to avoid any outdoor burning Thursday.

Fire danger is to remain very high to extreme Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday will feature a bit more cloudiness along with slightly higher moisture levels. Those two factors will limit warming ever so slightly, and will also decrease the fire threat considerably. We’ll still have no trouble reaching the upper 70s Friday afternoon underneath the day’s partly cloudy sky.

A few more clouds are to be around Friday, which may limit the warming a bit. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More clouds are to arrive Friday night as a cold front approaches from the west. It’s possible a few showers or storms may reach us very late Friday night, though better chances for storms are to arrive on Saturday.

Showers and storms are to form well to our west Friday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday is to feature, without a doubt, our best chances for showers and storms, some of which could pack a bit of a punch. Big changes in the temperature department arrive shortly thereafter, with highs on Sunday likely to only reach the lower 50s.

