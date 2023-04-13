Rockford man faces first-degree murder

Arrest made
Arrest made(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge after a woman was found dead in a Rockford home on Saturday.

John Gregory, of Rockford, was arrested Wednesday and charged with killing 26-year-old Antwinette Paschal.

Paschal was found dead Saturday, April 8, in a residence on the 3100 block of Guilford Road.

Police responded to the residence for a welfare check, and on the scene, found the front door open and Paschal’s body in the living room.

Gregory is lodged in the Winnebago County jail without bond.

