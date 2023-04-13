Q&A scheduled after PFAS found in Rockton well water

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockton residents have a chance to discuss health concerns after state and county officials detect potentially harmful chemicals in several water wells.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, local officials will hold an open house to answer questions and address concerns brought on by these findings.

PFAS or per- and polyfluroalkyl substances were found during routine water well testing in the Wright Kiles Blackhawk Subdivision, between Watts Avenue and Dingman Drive.

According to the Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD), residents directly impacted by the findings will receive a letter from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Officials say no direct source of contamination has been identified.

PFAS are most commonly found in fast food packaging, non-stick cookware and stain-resistant fabrics and are called “forever chemicals,” because of how long it takes for them to break down.

Higher exposure to PFAS increases the risk of thyroid and heart issues, developmental delays and certain types of cancers.

Health officials urge residents to reduce exposure by using city water if possible, or utilizing a carbon water filter or home water treatment system.

Representatives from the WCHD, IDPH and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), as well as village and county officials will be on-site during the open house to answer any questions.

