Locals prepare for outdoor sports as temps warm

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Outdoor sports get back into the swing of things as temperatures warm up in the stateline.

The Puri Champions Cup will occur at MercyHealth Sportscore Two in Loves Park this weekend. It’s projected to funnel millions of dollars into the local economy. Fred Ekberg, Superintendent of Facility Maintenance at the Sportscore Complexes says the weather is a bright spot for the weekend.

“We actually ended up having to cancel the weekend because of snow. We had 6 inches of snow that weekend and had to cancel. So this is quite the difference between this year and last year,” he said.

The complex will host a variety of events during the warmer season. Some well known, some up and coming.

“We do not only soccer but we do football, we do ultimate frisbee, we do lacrosse we do quidditch,” Ekberg told 23 News.

It’s not just the Rockford Park District branching out into different sports. The Village of Roscoe will explore new ways to get people outside.

“There is a self formed and very organized, passionate, Porter Park Disc Golf Association,” said Village Administrator Scott Sanders.

Disc golf catapulted itself onto the public’s consciousness in the last decade. Sanders says that’s a big win for his community.

“The village is lucky to be the recipient of another 20 acres of land right next to Porter Park, so we’re going to work with the disc golf association to develop another 5-6 holes this spring,” he said.

Roscoe leaders also want to bring in more events involving food trucks. This is something the Rockford Park District is already finding success from. Food Truck Tuesdays start back up on May 2 at Nicholas Conservatory.

