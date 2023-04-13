City of Rockford helps Charles Street businesses relocate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tenants of the Charles Street Shopping Center, 2233 Charles St., Rockford, will have to find a new place to do business this summer after the city announced it will be demolish the building as part of the Keith Creek flood-mitigation project.

After the five businesses move in July, the building will come down so crews can build a flood wall along the creek. The remaining property will be green space.

The city has budgeted around $400,000 for relocation costs, and while everyone involved hopes for a seamless transition, some say there could be significant challenges.

Jeff Antinucci has been involved in Charles Street Shoe Repair, his nearly century-old family business that’s in the shopping center, since he was a little boy. He says has been looking at new spaces but hasn’t been able to find anything within his budget. He says in order to stay in the Charles Street area, he’ll likely be looking at rent that’s twice, ever three times, higher than he’s paying now. If that proves true, the 97-year-old shop Antinucci now owns with his mother will be no more.

“We will have to walk away,” he said. “And that’s been the hardest decision. We can’t believe this is happening.”

Antinucci says the city is willing to help with some of his rent for the first year but because most commercial property owners require long-term leases, he will have a hard time making it work.

“I can’t sign a five-year lease and after one year [pay] triple the rent,” he said.

Patricia Drewelow, owner of Drewelow’s House of Books, is in the same boat. She has no idea where her shop will land.

”It’s a hunt right now,” she said. “But the city has been supportive, and said they are going to help with the moving and packing. And if we need help finding a location, they’ll help find us a spot.

City leaders say they will stand by that offer.

”Small businesses are a very important part of our community,” said Rockford Public Works Director Kyle Saunders. “We want to make sure that everyone is stood back up on their feet.”

The building is currently being purchased by the State of Illinois, which has invested around $1.4 million into the project. Once the state closes on the property, it will turn it over to the city.

Antinucci said one of the spaces he’s looked at is close to his current location. He and his mother are still working out the details with the property owner.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.