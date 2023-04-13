3 escape Machesney Park home after golf cart starts house fire

First responders say the fire started in the attached garage and moved to the house.
First responders say the fire started in the attached garage and moved to the house.(Anthony Ferretti)
By Anthony Ferretti and Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people barely escape their home Thursday after firefighters say a golf cart started a fully-involved house fire.

Crews from Winnebago and Boone County dispatched just before 6 p.m. to the 1000 block of Brentwood Road in Machesney Park for a fire that started in the attached garage and quickly spread to the house.

On scene, firefighters attacked the flames from the roof of the home, putting out hot spots. Harlem Roscoe Fire Chief Patrick Trollop said it took about an hour and a half to control the flames.

An estimation of damages is expected after a full investigation.

