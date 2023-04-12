WisDOT needs public input for major interstate study

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold two public meetings to hear feedback about their plans to improve the interstate.

The project would include major updates to the I-39/90/94 Corridor between Madison and Wisconsin Dells. WisDOT wants to update interchanges, add a lane, fix flooding problems and possibly replace aging bridges along the busy road.

”We’re very early in the study and the public comments we receive right now will have a large impact on our course of study and the alternatives we develop,” WisDOT Major Studies Supervisor Daniel Schave said. “We really want to get a good turn out for our public involvement meetings coming up and good feedback on the alternatives we’ve developed to date.”

Public opinion needed for I-39/90/94 construction project (Marcus Aarsvold)

Jeanette Gehrke lives close to the interstate in DeForest and said she would like WisDOT to make her neighborhood a little quieter.

”About the only thing that I would like to see is some kind of a barrier for the noise, especially when the wind is out of the south west,” she said. “[With] the noise level, you can hardly hear me talk I’m sure most of the time.”

Schave said sound barriers are a part of the plan, but before WisDOT can move forward, they need people like Gehrke to give their input at their public meetings.

WisDOT will host two in-person meetings this week from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The Wednesday meeting is at Yahara Elementary School at 234 N. Lexington Parkway, DeForest, WI 53532. The Thursday meeting is at Wisconsin Dells Middle School at 520 Race Street, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.

