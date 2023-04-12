Wisconsin 48 Hour Film Project short film to screen at Cannes Film Festival

For the first time in years, a Wisconsin 48 hour film project team will have its short film...
For the first time in years, a Wisconsin 48 hour film project team will have its short film screen at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in years, a Wisconsin 48 Hour Film Project team will have its short film screen at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with the filmmakers and brothers, TJ and Aaron Hill. The pair talked more about their film “A Cloudy Moon.”

If you would like to form a team and compete in this year’s Wisconsin 48 Hour Film Project, the competition is coming up April 28-30. To learn more and register, you can go to the project’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School lockers
12 school gun threats deemed false in cities across Illinois
The area near E. State Street and First Street is roped off Thursday after a call to first...
Man faces attempted murder in downtown Rockford shooting
Police lights
Ogle County deputies respond to multiple crashes Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning
FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning
The Other Side Of The Pole: Roscoe pole fitness owner shows strength through open-mindedness
The Other Side Of The Pole: Roscoe pole fitness owner shows strength through open-mindedness

Latest News

April 13 birthdays
April 13 birthdays
Charles Street Shopping Center
City of Rockford helps Charles Street businesses relocate
The Other Side Of The Pole: Roscoe pole fitness owner shows strength through open-mindedness
The Other Side Of The Pole: Roscoe pole fitness owner shows strength through open-mindedness
The Other Side Of The Pole: Roscoe pole fitness owner shows strength through open-mindedness
The Other Side Of The Pole: Roscoe pole fitness owner shows strength through open-mindedness
Police lights
Ogle County deputies respond to multiple crashes Tuesday