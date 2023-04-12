Three Dog Night to perform live in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Legendary music group Three Dog Night is giving fans something to “Celebrate!”

Join the band for one night of chart-topping hits on Saturday, October 7 at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13 and open to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14 on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Coronado or BMO Center box offices and by phone at 815-968-5222.

The show promises to make a night that fans will not forget with hits like “Easy To Be Hard,” “One,” “Shambala,” “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Try A Little Tenderness” and up-and-coming favorite “Prayer of the Children” which, for the first time, features the vocals of all six band members.

With a fully-packed tour schedule, Three Dog Night performs year-round for longtime fans and multi-generational audiences. Don’t miss this chance to see one of the most eclectic bands of all time live in concert.

