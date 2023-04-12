Three Dog Night to perform live in Rockford

Don't miss your chance to see Three Dog Night in concert on Saturday, October 7.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Legendary music group Three Dog Night is giving fans something to “Celebrate!”

Join the band for one night of chart-topping hits on Saturday, October 7 at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13 and open to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14 on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Coronado or BMO Center box offices and by phone at 815-968-5222.

The show promises to make a night that fans will not forget with hits like “Easy To Be Hard,” “One,” “Shambala,” “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Try A Little Tenderness” and up-and-coming favorite “Prayer of the Children” which, for the first time, features the vocals of all six band members.

With a fully-packed tour schedule, Three Dog Night performs year-round for longtime fans and multi-generational audiences. Don’t miss this chance to see one of the most eclectic bands of all time live in concert.

logo Environment Production Search for an app Home Content Composer Photo Center Video...
