Roscoe Police Department building named in retiring chief’s honor

By Marta Berglund
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Retiring Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans got quite a sendoff into retirement Tuesday evening.

As part of her ceremony, the village named the police department building in honor of Evans. Village leaders unveiled a new wall sign that reads “Jamie Ray-Evans Public Safety Building.” Evans was Roscoe’s police chief for 14 years and the first female chief in the community.

She said of her time with the department, “My whole thing has always been work every lead until its exhausted. Doesn’t matter what the crime, doesn’t matter if it’s an ordinance violation. People still deserve to have service, and that’s how I’ve always looked at the police department, as a service place, not just a place for crime.”

Evans’ successor, Chief Sam Hawley, was sworn in at a Village Board meeting on April 4. He has been with the Roscoe Police Department for 25 years.

