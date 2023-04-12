Recreation makes Pecatonica a top Illinois destination

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pecatonica is seeing an influx of visitors thanks to a growing interest in recreation.

Hikers, bikers, disc golfers, and others are flocking to the town of 2,200 and are seeing great value in its outdoor opportunities.

That is why Rich Backeberg chose Pecatonica when he opened a bike shop downtown two years ago.

Backeberg grew up in nearby Ridott and went to high school in Rockford. But his heart has always been somewhere else.

“Pecatonica has kind have been home base for me,” The Bicycle Hub owner said.

Backeberg has built a solid business servicing and selling bikes. It didn’t take long though before he notice the growing need to outfit visitors so they can enjoy the area’s on-and off-road opportunities.

“There’s a lot of family recreational riding,” he said. “There’s some competitive riding. But just a lot of wanting to get out and enjoy the outdoors.”

Backeberg says the Pecatonica Prairie Path & Bike Trail, a 30-mile trial that connects the village to Rockford and Freeport is the biggest draw. He says because the trail attracts riders from all over northern Illinois and Wisconsin, it’s opening up even more doors for his business.

Next month, Backeberg is launching an E-bike rental program that lets riders enjoy the trial without bringing their own equipment. It’s also a way to build a brand for himself and the village.

“There’s effort between all the business owners to make Pecatonica very findable,” he said. “You don’t have to go very far off of Main Street to find a lot of different things to do: things to shop for, a lot of different services, parks.”

The 3rd Street Station owner Linda Stedman is part of the effort to make Pecatonica a welcoming place. She moved to town in 1974 and wouldn’t think of living anywhere else.

“I feel more at home here than I ever have,” she said. “Each day I feel even more part of the community.”

The Bicycle Hub’s E-bike rental program begins May 1. Reservations are now open on the shop’s website.

